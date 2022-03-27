Twelve states — Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia and Utah — have enacted legislation banning transgender students from participating in sports teams at public high schools. Utah was the latest addition to the list; lawmakers on Friday voted to override Utah Gov. Spencer Cox’s veto of the bill banning the participation of transgender girls in high school sports. Mr. Cox joined his Republican counterparts in Indiana and North Dakota in challenging the ignorance and bigotry that lies at the heart of these bills.

“Rarely has so much fear and anger been directed at so few,” Mr. Cox said of the transgender youths targeted in Utah’s ban. “I don’t understand what they are going through or why they feel the way they do. But I want them to live. And all the research shows that even a little acceptance and connection can reduce suicidality significantly.”

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb (R), who vetoed his state’s proposed ban, wrote that the bill “falls short.” He noted that Indiana already has clear fairness rules for women’s sports and there has not been a single case of a “male seeking to participate on a female team” in the past decade.

Lawmakers pushing these bans claim they are saving girls’ sports. It’s a spurious argument. In reality, there are very few transgender women athletes at the high school level. Just look at Utah, where 75,000 children play high school sports in the state. Only four are openly transgender, and only one is competing on a girls’ team.

Of course no one wants to see a bunch of young boys suddenly competing in girls’ sports. But that’s not what is going on with transgender students. These young trans students are taking steps to live their lives in the way that aligns with their true identity. It is a big step. Typically it includes taking hormones and other treatments to shift their bodies and appearance.

When it comes to trans athletes, the top governing bodies in sports have largely agreed on two things: First, the rules will vary by sport since some value speed or strength while others emphasize grace and flexibility. Second, many sports have set a certain testosterone level that an athlete must be under to compete in a women’s competition.

Instead of banning all trans athletes, states should have a committee come up with eligibility rules on a sport-by-sport basis. High school sports have long had controversies over which schools should compete against each other based on their size and location and whether some schools are recruiting athletes. The goal has always been to try to let as many young people participate while still making it a fair contest.