She appeared practically saintly compared to the belligerent, unhinged interrogators who interrupted her at will. At multiple points, her questioners pretended as if her answers were nonsensical. Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) feigned not to understand that her work on an amicus brief while she was working at a private law firm represented not her views, but those of her clients. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) acted as if she were speaking a foreign language when she explained that regarding a drug case that she reviewed as a federal judge, she could not hear from the victims of a heroin trafficker because there were no identifiable victims. Other Republicans could not grasp — or pretended not to — Jackson’s repeated explanation that her use of the phrase “war crimes” in a brief she wrote while representing a Guantánamo Bay detainee did not mean she was accusing then-President George W. Bush and Defense Secretary Donald H. Rumsfeld of being war criminals.

If anything, those attacks have boosted Jackson’s appeal. As Maya D. Wiley, the incoming head of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, told me, “People watching Judge Brown Jackson’s calm, collected and courageous comportment in this otherwise difficult and disturbing confirmation hearing just want her on the Supreme Court more than they did before.” She added, “She has been grace under fire and has refrained from taking the bait on personal attacks.”

It was hard to imagine why Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee — with the exception of the inspirational Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) — only spoke up about the ludicrous questions at news conferences after Jackson’s testimony or at the start of the fourth day of the hearings. Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), the chair of the committee, belatedly described them as “unfair, unrelenting and beneath the dignity of the United States Senate."

Why didn’t they address the questions in real time? Are they so wedded to their scripts that they don’t listen to what goes on around them? Are they so afflicted by false Senate decorum that they dare not interrupt Republicans who are continually interrupting the nominee?

Maybe Democrats thought Jackson was a shoo-in, so they could just leave her to the wolves, allowing a group of mostly White men to show contempt and disrespect for the historic nominee. Or maybe they did not want her to seem like she needed “help.” Whatever their justifications, the result was a grotesque display of disrespect.

As Wiley said, the hearings reinforced "how far we have fallen from basic democratic norms and basic decency.” As she put it, Jackson’s “stellar” qualifications and temperament don’t matter to her assailants. “This isn’t about this judge,” Wiley said. "This is about power and our politics. Too many are using misinformation and disinformation for political advancement.” She added, “Stoking racial fears and continuing sexism has become a kind of political currency for some Republican senators, and too many others are not calling that out.” Jackson’s nomination may have been the focus of the hearings, but the real issue, Wiley argued, was "about whether what we loosely call Trumpism has become so deeply rooted that truth, decency and any celebration of diversity is on life support.”