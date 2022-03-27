The launch, the nation’s first successful ICBM test since 2017, was described as the Hwasong-17, a massive, liquid-fueled behemoth first shown at a military parade in 2020, potentially capable of lofting multiple warheads at the continental United States. North Korea said the new missile was launched from a mobile transporter-erector-launcher, and flew a steep trajectory for 71 minutes to a peak of 3,882 miles before landing off the coast of northern Japan.

On Friday, the news and research outlet NK Pro raised questions about the latest launch, suggesting the video may have been edited or doctored to hide the fact of a major missile test failure on March 16. South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency quoted a senior official as saying the Thursday launch was in fact a version of an earlier missile, the Hwasong-15, tested in 2017. Either way, the launches underscore that Mr. Kim is determined to threaten the United States and others, especially during South Korea’s transition to new leader Yoon Suk-yeol, who has vowed to take a harder line against North Korea. Mr. Kim’s missile to-do list also includes multiple warhead reentry vehicles and hypersonic glide vehicles.

At the same time, North Korea is in terrible straits. A covid lockdown since early 2020 has devastated the economy and deepened its chronic food crisis while also constricting the meager flow of information from within. Are the missile tests and bravado a sign of strength or desperation? A paper from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey recently suggested providing badly needed vaccines and other medical supplies to North Korea as an unconditional humanitarian matter. The point is to crack open the door. Yet in the past, efforts to leverage food and humanitarian aid for progress against nuclear weapons have led to a dead end.