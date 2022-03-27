In his March 24 Style Critic’s Notebook column, “Kids’ literature isn’t child’s play for Sen. Cruz,” Ron Charles wrote that Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Tex.) description of Georgetown Day School made it sound like a hotbed of Marxist “indoctrination.” Our son must have escaped any such indoctrination during his time studying at GDS. Before graduating, he was admitted to the U.S. Naval Academy, where his strong GDS education and the critical thinking it taught helped him succeed in a rigorous program training future Navy and Marine Corps officers. He proudly contributes to our national defense as an active-duty officer in the Navy.