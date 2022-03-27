In deciding its books, the school library must consider students’ level of development, as well as their needs and interests. The books in a library are there for all students to choose to check out or not. The school in general and its library in particular have the job of accommodating the rich variety in the community.
A child’s moral development is the responsibility of the parents. It is the parents’ responsibility to decide if a book is unsuitable for their child. They moderate what their child reads. The library considers all children, knowing that where one child is offended, the next child might find connection. And reading a book, any book, is a choice.
Jo Trafford, Portland, Maine