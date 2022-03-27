Regarding the March 23 front-page article “Schools try to quietly shelve book disputes”:

Censorship is, at its core, an issue of free speech. And the question faced by schools and school librarians is what “speech” should be included in their books.

In 1977, in a seminal free-speech court case, the Nationalist Socialist Party of America (NSPA) sued for the right to parade in Skokie, Ill. Members of the local Jewish community — many of whom were Holocaust survivors — protested. The Supreme Court ruled in favor of the NSPA, saying it had the right to speech and assembly. The Jewish community had the right to choose not to attend.

In deciding its books, the school library must consider students’ level of development, as well as their needs and interests. The books in a library are there for all students to choose to check out or not. The school in general and its library in particular have the job of accommodating the rich variety in the community.

A child’s moral development is the responsibility of the parents. It is the parents’ responsibility to decide if a book is unsuitable for their child. They moderate what their child reads. The library considers all children, knowing that where one child is offended, the next child might find connection. And reading a book, any book, is a choice.

Jo Trafford, Portland, Maine