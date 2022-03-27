Now, Republicans see rising crime and inflation as their tickets to winning majorities in the midterms. Legislative efforts to overhaul policing, which looked so promising after George Floyd’s murder in 2020, officially fell apart last September. In the off-year elections two months later, even in the bluest and biggest cities, voters rejected anything and anyone who had even flirted with “defunding the police.” President Biden has dragged his feet on issuing a long-planned executive order limiting use of force by law enforcement, nervous about blowback from police unions.

Senate Republicans’ focus last week on Jackson’s rulings evoked the tough-on-crime climate that led to the imposition of harsh mandatory minimums and three-strikes laws a generation ago. Those who vetted Jackson before her nomination were surprised that Republicans focused more on the sentences she handed down as a district court judge than her representation of Guantánamo Bay detainees as a public defender.

Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) pressed Jackson on why she put men convicted of possessing child pornography behind bars for less time than recommended by federal guidelines. Congress devised the guidelines when most perpetrators exchanged smaller amounts of material through the mail, Jackson said. As computers have led to higher volumes of material, judges have needed to adjust to ensure the worst offenders get the most stringent punishments, she explained.

From the line of questioning, it was not obvious that Republicans on the committee have previously voted, without objections, to promote multiple judges who similarly departed from sentencing guidelines. “What we’re trying to do is be rational,” Jackson told the committee. But that’s not what Hawley & Co. were trying to do. They sought to badger her into expressing regret for not throwing the book at people.

For the most part, Jackson didn’t take the bait. It was noted that she sentenced more than 100 criminals and she recounted how she gave an armed robber more time than guidelines called for because it was his second offense against the same store.

The larger issue, inadvertently highlighted during four days of speeches and testimony, is the lack of political will to clean up messy guidelines that often lead to unjust disparities across a range of crimes. Congress hasn’t moved to modernize antiquated recommendations. And today’s political climate offers strong incentives not to do so: Who wants to vote for reducing suggested penalties for someone who sends “only” 99 images of child pornography, as opposed to the thousands that are now possible with just a few clicks? No one wants to look soft on such a heinous crime.

The ugliness of last week might also make future presidents less likely to nominate former trial judges to the high court. It could also motivate judges to show less mercy in a bid to secure promotions to appellate courts. While eight of the Supreme Court’s nine justices previously sat on circuit courts, only Sonia Sotomayor served as a district-level trial judge. That hands-on experience is helpful, and Jackson testified compellingly about how it’s made her more empathetic to what defendants are going through in courtrooms.

But the hyperpolarized Judiciary Committee is a front line in the culture wars, and there’s little sympathy for the rights of the accused in this period of rising crime. Every day brings terrifying reports of carjackings, muggings and thuggery. Woke prosecutors from coast to coast are proving embarrassingly incapable of getting, and keeping, bad guys off the streets.

Jackson is not to blame, but Republicans tried to turn her into a foil for legitimate fears and frustrations over crime today. Just 13 years ago, Sotomayor was confirmed 68 to 31, but Jackson would be lucky to get three Republicans to cross over. She might get none.

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) deserves credit for evenhanded questioning, even if he doesn’t vote for her. He went so far as to compliment Jackson’s handling of questions about the contentious sentencing guidelines. “After we cool the temperatures,” Tillis said, “I think that we have to clear up some of the complexity and recognize that Congress is a part of the solution.”