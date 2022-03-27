The evidence is overwhelming that the Sackler family knew that OxyContin was exceedingly addictive but covered up that fact to increase profits. While it is important for the Sackler family to come face to face with what its greed has caused, it is not enough. Those who are trapped into opioid dependence almost invariably lose everything, especially their self-respect and the important relationships in their lives. The Sackler family should be stripped of their wealth, all of it. The money should be used to fund prevention and treatment programs.