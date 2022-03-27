Millions of families, particularly those further from economic opportunity, depend on school meals as a consistent source of nutritious food for children. A systematic review of 47 studies found that providing meals at no charge to all students reduces children’s food insecurity, improves diet quality and boosts academic achievement. It also eases financial burdens on school food service departments, which have lost billions of dollars since 2020 and still face major staff shortages and supply chain challenges.
The economic head winds driving the recent increase in food insecurity will not abate anytime soon. The policy of school meals for all has been a rock in a raging sea. Extending it through the 2022-2023 school year, and seriously considering making it permanent, should be national priorities.
Jamie Bussel, Princeton, N.J.
The writer is a senior program officer for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.