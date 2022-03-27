The Post’s Bob Woodward and CBS News’s Robert Costa, formerly of The Post, report that the messages “reveal an extraordinary pipeline between Virginia Thomas, who goes by Ginni, and President Donald Trump’s top aide during a period when Trump and his allies were vowing to go to the Supreme Court in an effort to negate the election results.”

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, despite his wife’s deep involvement with a White House scheme to overturn the results of the election, participated in two cases involving the 2020 election — one in which the court denied certiorari in a case to throw out electoral votes and another in which the court turned down a request by Trump to halt disclosure of documents from the Trump administration relating to the coup attempt. In that case, Clarence Thomas indicated he would have granted the request.

Aside from highlighting the degree to which the political rot has permeated the Republican Party, the scandal raises the prospect that a Supreme Court justice may have ruled in cases in which he should have recused himself.

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), who sits on the House Judiciary Committee, tells me, “Justice Thomas’s objectivity is in question and the implications of that for the Court are grave. Above all else, Supreme Court justices need to be impartial and far removed from politics.” He adds, “I think what Ginni Thomas was doing around the insurrection was crazy, but ultimately that is a matter of politics.” By contrast, Lieu argues, “Justice Thomas wielding his significant power to attempt to shield his wife and himself from scrutiny is an abuse of his role as a Supreme Court justice.”

Daniel Goldman, who served as counsel to the House managers during Trump’s first impeachment, explains: “Future recusal is necessary but not sufficient because the damage to Thomas’s appearance of impartiality is done. There will be recusal motions in the future — as there should be — but that is a difficult and unusual path because there is no code of ethics that applies to the Supreme Court.” Goldman argues that an “a congressional investigation is necessary here, especially to understand what Thomas knew and whether there was coordination between the two.” He adds: “An impeachment investigation is not at all out of the question, but I would start with a standard oversight investigation.”

The good news is that the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection is up and running with Ginni Thomas’s texts in hand. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), who serves on the committee, would not speak specifically to the Thomas issue, but he did tell me, “The coordinated attack on our government involved both a violent insurrection from the outside and aggressive moves on the inside to overthrow our constitutional order with a counterfeit process based on mass lies and individual usurpations of power.” He added that he was “profoundly interested” in investigating any effort to provide “legal and constitutional cover” for the strategies to overthrow the election, including the scheme by former Trump lawyer John Eastman to have Vice President Mike Pence throw out electoral votes and the “Green Bay Sweep,” which former Trump adviser Peter Navarro devised to decertify states that went to Biden.

The Thomas scandal cannot be ignored. As University of Michigan law professor Leah Litman tells me, “The court protects its reputation in large part through good will, and by acting like a respectable institution. Ginni Thomas is burning through that good will at a rapid pace — making the court and its justices appear corrupt, as if they are or could be casting votes in cases based on the interest or possible involvement of their spouse.” Litman rightly calls Thomas’s conduct “appalling.”