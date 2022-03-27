In short, Maryland Republicans face a choice between lies, conspiracy theories and political oblivion on one hand, and the business of winning elections and governing on the other.

That is especially true given the formidable popularity of Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, a term-limited moderate who, more than almost any other GOP governor, has been forthright in his disapproval of Mr. Trump. The former president has returned the favor, with a special venom perhaps motivated by the fact that Mr. Hogan is contemplating a campaign for the party’s presidential nomination in 2024. If Mr. Hogan decides to run, he could become a plausible alternative for Republicans for whom Mr. Trump is anathema.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In the Maryland primary, Mr. Hogan last week endorsed Kelly Schulz, a former state lawmaker who served in Mr. Hogan’s Cabinet for nearly the entirety of his governorship, first as labor secretary and then, until January, as commerce secretary. She is a pro-business pragmatist and, perhaps more to the point, a Hogan friend and loyalist — the latter being a critical asset in a state where Mr. Hogan’s approval rating is around 75 percent. Remarkably, given the nation’s tribal politics, Mr. Hogan got higher marks from registered Democrats than registered Republicans in one recent poll, a tribute to his centrism.

Mr. Hogan took office in January 2015, well before anyone foresaw the rise of Mr. Trump. He promised in his inaugural address to surmount intra-party antipathy and wedge issues in favor of what he called a bipartisan politics of “middle temperament.” To his credit, the governor has largely made good on that rhetoric; hence his massive popularity in a state where Democrats enjoy a 2-to-1 advantage. He has also never voted for Mr. Trump.

In Maryland’s GOP primary, the former president has backed Del. Daniel L. Cox, a two-term Republican from Frederick, whose fringe views, which include oblique appeals to the QAnon conspiracists, would have made his candidacy a joke in an earlier era. He has embraced the lie that the former president won the 2020 election; called former vice president Mike Pence a “traitor” for refusing to reject the certification of that outcome; and moved to impeach Mr. Hogan, winning virtually no support in either party. These days, however, a Trump loyalist, even an obscure one such as Mr. Cox, might tap a sizable portion of the party’s base in a state election.