The latest: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to offer a diplomatic opening Sunday night, saying that Ukraine could declare its “neutrality” and effectively renounce its ambitions to join NATO in a potential peace deal with Russia, ahead of peace talks in Turkey starting Monday.

Meanwhile, the Russian onslaught continued Saturday with two powerful rockets striking Lviv. The western Ukrainian city had been largely spared from attacks during the first month of the war. Russian forces also entered Slavutych, a northern city of about 25,000 people that houses workers from the nearby Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

The fight: Russia — which has launched more than 1,000 missiles so far — is increasingly relying on “dumb” bombs to wear cities and civilians down. Russia’s assault on Ukraine has been extensive with strikes and attacks across the entire country, and Russia has been accused of committing war crimes.

The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.

Oil prices: Sanctions on Russia are helping gas prices hit new highs. Here’s why — and how long the surge could last.

In Russia: Putin has locked down the flow of information within Russia, where the war isn’t even being called a war. “Information warriors” from around the world are working to penetrate Putin’s propaganda wall.

