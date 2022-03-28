It can be a good idea, however, for presidents to speak in a clear moral voice about world affairs. On that score, Mr. Biden’s remark had something going for it: truth. Having previously labeled Mr. Putin a “war criminal” and a “butcher,” the president’s latest ad-lib did not, to be sure, add much to the stark, and all too accurate, portrait he has been painting of Russia’s dictator and the regime he leads. The speech to which Mr. Biden appended it was an eloquent call to arms, rallying a reinvigorated West to resist the aggression and slaughter of innocents that the Putin regime has wrought in Ukraine and to prevent the conflict from spreading. In that context, the “for God’s sake” moment overshadowed the main message. Yet it at least served to connect Mr. Biden’s broader assessment of the Putin regime with the inescapable conclusion: There can be no peace and security as long as it is in power.

The United States and its allies have no choice but to build a strategy based not on the long-term reality, which is that they cannot live with a Putin regime, but on the short-term reality that they must, barring a revolution in Moscow that cannot be anticipated. In that sense, Mr. Biden’s words changed little — though they might have heartened Russians who have risked their lives to oppose the regime. Perhaps Mr. Biden reinforced Mr. Putin’s belief that the United States is bent on his overthrow, which will make him less inclined to negotiate a cease-fire in Ukraine. But Mr. Putin has long believed he is targeted for regime change anyway; nor was there much chance that he would negotiate an acceptable agreement with President Volodymyr Zelensky. Mr. Zelensky recently suggested a form of neutrality to address Mr. Putin’s ostensible concerns about Ukraine’s NATO membership aspirations, but Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has dismissively said, regarding peace talks, “The main thing now is to stop indulging the Ukrainians, who only want to create the pretense of negotiations, the pretense of a solution.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement