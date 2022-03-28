John R. Bolton, Mr. Trump’s onetime national security adviser, now wants to sabotage a new agreement under the pretense of constitutional concerns [“ The Senate should insist Biden submit his Iran nuclear deal to a vote ,” op-ed, March 23]. Congress will likely review a deal, just as it did in 2015, under the terms of the Iran Nuclear Agreement Review Act . This is unlikely to satisfy Mr. Bolton.

A majority of Israeli security experts have repudiated the “maximum pressure” approach. Tamir Pardo, former director of the Mossad, called the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran deal a “strategic mistake.” Gadi Eisenkot, former chief of staff of the Israeli Defense Forces, said abandoning the deal “brought Iran to the most advanced position today with regard to its nuclear program.” Aharon Haliva, head of Israeli military intelligence, asserted that the Iran deal is better than the no-deal scenario. Congress would be wise to heed the words of these experts and ignore the reckless advice of anti-diplomacy hawks such as Mr. Bolton.