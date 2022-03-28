In the days following the November 2020 election, Ginni Thomas sent then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows a series of histrionic texts asserting that “We are living through what feels like the end of America” and seeking action to overturn “the greatest Heist of our history.” She didn’t only praise the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6 that preceded the insurrection at the Capitol, she attended it.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Having a spouse who is, at best, an insurrectionist sympathizer might not be disqualifying for a Supreme Court justice. But it should give the court pause about whether such a jurist can rule on cases related to the attempted coup.

Follow Ruth Marcus ‘s opinions Follow Add

When the court in January refused to grant Donald Trump’s bid to prevent his records from being turned over to the Jan. 6 committee, Clarence Thomas was the sole justice to disagree. A month earlier, Ginni Thomas had signed a letter calling on House Republicans to expel Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) from the House Republican Conference for participating in an “overtly partisan political persecution.”

The potential conflict posed by Ginni Thomas’s political activities and her husband’s judicial role has come up before. Democrats called for Justice Thomas to recuse himself from the 2011 challenge to the Affordable Care Act because his wife had been an outspoken opponent of the law.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In the modern world, it’s essential to carve out space for spouses of prominent public officials to have their own careers. Others in Ginni Thomas’s role have taken care to avoid putting their justice spouses in uncomfortable positions: Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s husband, a well-known tax lawyer, went into teaching. The wife of Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. left law practice to become a legal head-hunter.

The conundrum posed by Ginni Thomas is that her career is her activism, and it repeatedly and reliably collides with cases that the court is called on to decide. And she has not been reticent about using the access her husband’s position provides to boost her influence.

Which raises the question of his recusal. If Ginni Thomas isn’t going to adjust her activities, Justice Thomas should. Something’s got to give, for the good of the court and its reputation.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The difficulty is that when it comes to deciding whether to step aside from hearing a case, Thomas, like the rest of the justices, is his own judge. The commonly proposed solution is to make Supreme Court justices subject to ethics rules, like other federal judges.

That would be a good step, if only to improve the atmospherics — but it wouldn’t solve the recusal problem. Federal law already requires that justices recuse themselves from cases in which their impartiality might reasonably be questioned.

The Supreme Court presents complications when it comes to the matter of recusal. Lower-court judges who are asked to recuse themselves and decline to do so are subject to second-guessing by higher courts. Who’s going to judge the justices? Their peers? Don’t count on that happening anytime soon.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Moreover, a justice’s recusal is a bigger deal than in the case of a lower-court judge who steps aside and can be replaced by a colleague. The recusal by any single justice raises the prospect of a 4-to-4 split, leaving the lower-court opinion standing. Maybe a retired justice could step into the vacancy, but given the current polarization on the court, that doesn’t seem like much of a solution; a conservative justice would be reluctant to step aside if the replacement were likely to be someone more liberal.

This is, I realize, an unsatisfying outcome. Justices tend to recuse when there is some obvious financial interest or involvement by family members. (On that score, Clarence Thomas erred by failing to recuse himself from deciding on Trump’s travel ban after the conservative Center for Security Policy, which had paid Ginni Thomas more than $200,000, filed a friend-of-the-court brief in the case.)

Justice Antonin Scalia wisely stepped aside from a case challenging the phrase “under God” in the Pledge of Allegiance because he had criticized the appeals court ruling in a speech. But Scalia erred in not recusing himself from deciding whether Vice President Dick Cheney, with whom he had just gone on a hunting trip, had to disclose records from his energy task force.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Recusal would in my judgment harm the Court,” Scalia wrote. “While the political branches can perhaps survive the constant baseless allegations of impropriety that have become the staple of Washington reportage, this Court cannot.”