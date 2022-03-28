Regarding the March 23 Style article “Dissonance over Emmett Till opera”:

I have not yet seen or heard “Emmett Till: A New American Opera,” which received its premiere last Wednesday, so I cannot tell you whether it is good. However, neither had anyone in the Black Opera Alliance when it felt qualified to issue a statement denouncing the opera sight unseen (and sound unheard), merely because the librettist is White.

I agree with the BOA that the music world needs more operas written by Black composers exploring a variety of perspectives on Black life. But that goal can be achieved by encouraging (or pressuring) institutions to support work by diverse composers, expanding the pool of great art. The BOA’s approach of telling artists what subjects they can and cannot consider will instead shrink the pool. As an amateur composer, I know that second-guessing oneself is the fastest way to kill creative expression.

John Shea, Ellicott City