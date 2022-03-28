With more than 38,000 workers, state government is one of Maryland’s largest employers, and officials estimate that more than half of all government jobs can be staffed by workers with the relevant skills — developed through community college, apprenticeships, military service or previous job experience — rather than a four-year degree. The state will partner with a nonprofit, Opportunity@Work, to identify people with skills for about 300 jobs now open in areas such as information technology and customer service.

Critics raised concerns that the effort will lead to a lower-quality state workforce and, as The Post’s Susan Svrluga reported, will devalue the college education many worked so hard to earn, while often going into debt. But increasing numbers of businesses — including Apple, IBM, Xpedition and Tesla — have removed the requirement of a college degree from their job descriptions. According to ZipRecruiter, where 15 percent of job postings in 2016 required a bachelor’s degree, only 11 percent did in 2020 and 7 percent in the first six months of 2021. Once overwhelmed with job applicants, employers added requirements as a means of winnowing the talent. Clearly, there are instances when a specialized degree or training is needed, but it is often an artificial requirement that unnecessarily boxes out people who can do the job. A study from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found that only 27 percent of college graduates are working in a field related to their major.

Don’t get us wrong. College challenges people to think critically and to grow socially and intellectually. But that is not the only way to acquire skills and experience, and unfortunately the price tag of a college education is something that many — particularly Black people and other minorities — cannot afford. That they are automatically blocked from even applying for jobs where they might have the aptitude — and will afford them a better standard of living — is wrong. The current unemployment rate for job seekers with just a high school degree is 4.5 percent, versus 2.2 percent for those who hold a bachelor’s degree or higher.