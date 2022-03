Thanks for the update on the continuing saga of the 7000-series wheel sets. For weeks, we’ve been reading that a definitive (undisclosed) cause was found or close, but we hear that taking more precise measurements, soon with very expensive automated equipment, will be implemented — like improving locks on barn doors after the horses have bolted (pun intended). Better diagnosis, not a bandage, is called for. What’s so different about Metro cars, particularly the 7000-series cars, compared with thousands of others in use throughout the world?