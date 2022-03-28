But the U.S. District Court judge in this case, David O. Carter, was having none of it. His ruling underscores a darker interpretation: That Trump fully understood he was trying to subvert a legitimate election outcome by illicit means — and fully intended for it to succeed.

The case concerns whether lawyer John Eastman, the author of the infamous coup memo outlining a plan for Trump’s vice president, Mike Pence, to overturn Trump’s loss, can shield documents from the House select committee examining Jan. 6. Carter ruled that 101 of the documents must be turned over.

What’s critically important is why. To withhold the documents, Eastman cited attorney-client privilege. But Carter denied Eastman’s request, siding with the committee’s invocation of the crime-fraud exception, which states that attorney-client privilege can’t shield communications if the attorney is helping his client commit a crime.

Which is what Judge Carter said Trump was likely doing. The judge wrote that Trump’s actions “more likely than not constitute attempts to obstruct an official proceeding” — that is, criminal obstruction of the count of presidential electoral votes in Congress. So they fall under the crime-fraud exception and must be turned over.

Eastman’s strategy held that Pence could delay the count of electors because the law governing that count — the Electoral Count Act of 1887, or ECA — is unconstitutional. That theory is based on a wildly wrongheaded reading of early U.S. history and the Constitution.

The judge’s ruling noted as much, concluding that “The illegality of the plan was obvious,” and that “based on the evidence, the Court finds it more likely than not” that Trump “corruptly attempted to obstruct” the electoral count.

“The court found that Eastman’s theory about the ECA was so obviously wrong, it wasn’t just a disagreement about the law,” legal scholar Matthew Seligman, an expert on the ECA, told us. “It was an effort to subvert the count of electoral votes.”

Seligman added that the judge concluded that “in pushing that effort at subversion, Trump was acting outside the law.”

In ordering the release of one particular document — a draft memo that circulated among Trump advisers suggesting an action plan for overturning the election — Carter wrote that “the memo likely furthered the crimes of obstruction of an official proceeding.”

Judge Carter also wrote that the memo may have advanced another crime, “conspiracy to defraud the United States,” and the ruling makes an extensive argument on why this crime may have been committed.

At this point, it’s hard to see how the Justice Department can tenably refrain from a full criminal investigation into whether Trump broke laws in connection with Jan. 6. To be clear, we don’t know whether the department is currently doing such an investigation, as the department does not typically divulge word of investigations.

Indeed, members of the Jan. 6 committee have urged Attorney General Merrick Garland to conduct such an investigation, but are quick to add that they don’t know what Justice is or isn’t doing. Observers such as Marcy Wheeler have persuasively suggested an investigation may be underway.

If not, any further failure to undertake even the initial investigation seems hard to justify. Remember, the department could conduct such an investigation and still ultimately decide not to prosecute, say, because it doesn’t believe it could win in court.

But not doing the investigation at all would mean the legal system doesn’t even attempt to answer a fundamental question here — whether Trump’s extraordinarily corrupt effort to subvert our political order amounts to criminality — to the degree that’s obviously warranted.

“Given the enormous public concerns at stake, as outlined by the court, Garland should be asked to say whether the Justice Department has opened a full investigation of Trump,” New York University law professor Ryan Goodman told us.

“If Garland’s Justice Department refuses, after all this, even to open a full investigation into Trump, the department will be failing in its basic responsibilities to uphold the rule of law,” Goodman said. “A federal court has just told the Justice Department there is a preponderance of evidence — more likely than not — that Trump committed multiple federal crimes.”

All this makes Trump’s recent actions even more disturbing. If anything, he has dug in more adamantly behind the idea that his effort to overturn the election wasn’t just defensible; it was the right thing to do. This comes even as additional revelations keep demonstrating the almost unfathomable level of corruption it entailed.