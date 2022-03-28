This is a frightening pattern. The world looks to the U.S. president to provide global leadership. That person must demonstrate calm and prudence while making decisions, knowing that every word will be scrutinized to ascertain U.S. policies. Biden’s consistent inability to perform this task means that aides must constantly “clean up” his remarks and clarify U.S. policy after the fact. One wonders what allied leaders must be saying to one another in private about Biden.
One also must wonder what Putin thinks of all this. We know the Russian nationalist believes untrue things, such as that Ukrainian history provides the former Soviet republic no right to independence, as Putin wrote in an ahistorical essay last year, and that its government is need of “denazification.” He is also paranoid, as evidenced by his belief that NATO expansion threatened Russia, even though NATO has forsworn permanent stationing of allied troops on the territory of former Soviet or Warsaw Pact nations.
Thus, Putin could easily believe that Biden’s gaffes are real U.S. policy, and that the White House’s walk-backs are meant to deceive him. Such a conclusion would be disastrous.
Putin came to power in 1999, shortly after NATO’s bombing campaign against traditional Russian ally Serbia. Slobodan Milosevic, the Serbian president whose Balkan wars and ethnic cleansing triggered that campaign, was eventually arrested and tried for war crimes. Milosevic died in a United Nations prison near The Hague in 2006. Putin, who clearly believes himself to be a historic figure who will restore Russian greatness, will surely not allow himself to suffer a similar fate. If he thinks he has nothing to lose by escalating the conflict in Ukraine, who knows what he is capable of?
There are two possible ways to explain Biden’s gaffes. The first is that he is not really running the show and that statements from his aides are a more accurate reflection of U.S. policy. The second is that he is running the show but that he lacks the filter needed to keep private thoughts private.
The second is the likelier explanation, as it would be consistent with Biden’s tendency to make insulting off-the-cuff remarks before he was president. Who can forget his statement before a Black audience in 2012 that a Republican president would put them “back in chains”? He also committed gaffe after gaffe in the 2020 campaign, calling one man in Iowa a “damn liar” and a woman in New Hampshire a “lying, dog-faced pony soldier.” When he falls under pressure or is tired, he is prone to lashing out and making mistakes. That’s simply part of who he is. But what’s cute or excusable on the campaign trail could lead to disaster when two nuclear powers are engaged in tense confrontation.
Americans of all political stripes do not want an accidental war with Russia triggered by two men’s angry emotions. Responsible figures must make clear, both publicly and privately, that Biden’s hot takes are unacceptable. Perhaps that will persuade him to stick to the script. We should hope it does, for all our sakes.