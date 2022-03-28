Many of the attempts to lend meaning to the altercation are plausible. Some theories about what propelled Smith onto that stage might even be true. But cracking the case won’t undo any of the disruption’s damage. The slap was simply sad and awful, and sometimes it’s worth letting a disaster just be a disaster in all its wretched clarity.

As Rock took the stage to present the award for best documentary, he took aim at Jada Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia and shaves her head to manage the condition’s appearance. Rock cracked that he looked forward to seeing her in a sequel to “G.I. Jane,” the 1997 movie for which Demi Moore famously cropped her hair. This is not the first time Rock has made an Oscars joke at Pinkett Smith’s expense, and she was obviously unamused. Her husband then charged the stage, slapped Rock and, once back at his seat, declared, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f---ing mouth!”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

To some, Smith’s reaction was gallant, especially given that Black women are more prone to certain types of alopecia and that Rock’s jokes about women sometimes get nasty. In a quickly deleted tweet, Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), who also has alopecia, suggested that Smith is one of the “real men” who stand up for their wives “in the face of daily ignorance & insults.”

Certainly, Smith embraced that interpretation. Shortly after the altercation, as he accepted the Oscar for best actor for playing the father to tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams in “King Richard,” Smith tried to spin the slap as an act of chivalry and maybe even something higher. “Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” he said. “I’m being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people.”

I’m sympathetic to the hunger many Black women and people with disabilities feel for champions who will stand up to persistent ugliness. But the definition of real manhood as the willingness to land a blow on a woman’s behalf is sour and cynical, not to mention retrograde. And, of course, what others sitting at home might crave isn’t necessarily what Pinkett Smith wanted or needed in that moment.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Commentators enlisted Smith’s outburst as evidence for their varying positions on cancel culture and the freedom of comics to say what they like. Some took the telecast producers’ stunned inability to pivot — and the tolerance the Academy has shown White men accused of sexual violence — as evidence of the organization’s rottenness. Maybe, viewers mused, Smith was reasserting his role as husband, given his and Pinkett Smith’s acknowledgments over the past year that their marriage is open? And these are the saner takes in play.

Some of these observations might age better than others. The only thing that really counts, though, is the effect of Smith’s disastrous decision on others — and maybe even himself.

Rock’s unmemorable one-liner about Pinkett Smith and her hair is now going to dominate headlines in a way it never would have without Smith’s escalation. Once again, she might be asked to publicly explain their relationship.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The uproar was a terrible disservice to Questlove, too, who won the Academy Award that Rock was presenting, for “Summer of Soul”; his speech couldn’t just be a celebration, but an effort to restore sanity to the evening. The clash overshadowed historic wins by best supporting actress and actor Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur. And it took the wind out of the best picture award for Apple TV Plus’s “CODA,” notable both as a milestone movie for deaf actors and the harbinger of an era in which streaming services are real players on the movies’ biggest stage.

Though only time will tell — Variety reported Smith danced to a medley of his own hits at the Vanity Fair after-party — Smith might have robbed himself most of all. During his acceptance speech, he said Denzel Washington approached him after the slap and counseled him that, “At your highest moment, be careful. That’s when the devil comes for you.”