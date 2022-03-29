It’s only fair to ask if the folks running the show understand why people enjoy movies, given that they asked three extreme sports stars with limited ties to Hollywood — all apologies to “Jackass” series regular Tony Hawk — to introduce a James Bond montage. And why would you hype the world’s first live performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” the surprising smash hit from “Encanto,” only to butcher it with an unnecessary, cacophonous remix?

But it was the oddly dismissive tone the hosts took toward so many of the movies that stood out for many movie lovers. The Oscars isn’t a roast — this is why Ricky Gervais has never made the leap from the Golden Globes to the Academy Awards — and to have Sykes dismiss “The Power of the Dog,” the night’s most-nominated film, by joking that she’s “watched that movie three times, and I’m halfway through it,” was insulting.

If only that were the worst of it. Later, Hall and Sykes held up a DVD in a paper sleeve. “We didn’t want anyone to go home empty-handed tonight, because we think you’re all winners, even though you are not,” Hall said. “Here’s something, I have a movie here that no one has ever seen. Not even the director. It’s a screener of ‘The Last Duel.’ Never been seen!”

The audience chuckled nervously, and they were right to react that way. This bit sums up the identity crisis at the heart of not only the Oscars but big-screen entertainment itself. Once upon a time, a movie such as “The Last Duel” would have been both a legitimate awards-season contender and potentially a big hit with audiences.

It has huge stars (Matt Damon and Ben Affleck) and younger audience favorites (Adam Driver and Jodie Comer). It has big action set pieces that play well on a huge screen. The titular duel, which two of the main characters fight to resolve a rape allegation by the third, is one of the most-rousing, stomach-churning sequences in recent memory. The film’s treatment of sexual violence is topical, but not exactly predictable. And it has a pedigree, Scott having earned box office and Oscar gold with the similar “Gladiator” while Damon and Affleck reteamed for their first screenplay since the Oscar-winning “Good Will Hunting.”

But, as Ross Douthat noted in a long essay for the New York Times last week, “The Last Duel” is the sort of movie that has fallen out of favor with audiences as movies recede from the national conversation.

“Much of what the movies did in American culture, even 20 years ago, is essentially unimaginable today,” Douthat writes. “There’s no way for a few hit movies to supply a cultural lingua franca, given the sheer range of entertainment options and the repetitive and derivative nature of the movies that draw the largest audiences.”

Something big and original and mildly challenging such as “The Last Duel” has no place in a multiplex dominated by superheroes and other intellectual-property-driven tentpole franchises. Covid-19 may have accelerated these changes, but the combination of ballooning budgets and the reliance on foreign markets to recoup said budgets meant that movies such as “The Last Duel” were on borrowed time anyway.

The problem, from the movie business’s point of view, is that they don’t have any idea what’s going to replace movies such as “The Last Duel” either at the box office or in the awards ecosystem. It seems unlikely that a very nice, but little-seen, movie such as “CODA” can help the movies maintain their position as The Movies.

And while I may have taken great pleasure in seeing the wonderful Zack Snyder dominate the fan favorite categories instituted in a panicked effort to recapture fleeing audiences, the rushed and hushed announcement of those wins was indicative of the show writ large. It was a mess, grasping for relevance with general audiences, and annoyingly contemptuous of cinematic art even before the slap happened.