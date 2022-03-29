However, the United States is lagging its peers — Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and even China — in creating incentives and removing barriers that enable the world’s best and brightest to study, work, conduct research or start a business. U.S. immigration law insists students demonstrate a convincing desire to return home after their studies (even if their home countries have been reduced to rubble) before they even set foot on U.S. soil. Once here, their access to work experience after graduation is fraught with onerous fees and paperwork and the scarcity of green cards. It doesn’t have to be this way. The U.K., thanks to its welcoming policies, recently hit its enrollment target of 600,000 international students 10 years early, despite the pandemic.