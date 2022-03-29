The principal advantage of the tariff is that it would keep Russian barrels on the global market, suppressing global oil price hikes while inflicting an economic cost on the Russian government. It would also provide E.U. member states a tangible step they can take to match deeds to words, and a tariff could be ratcheted up or down and extended indefinitely, as needed, to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. Any such measure would not be simple to implement, but the potential hurdles don’t appear insurmountable.

F. Andrew Dowdy, Mbabane, Eswatini

The writer, a retired Foreign Service officer, worked on energy security issues, among others, in the Clinton, George W. Bush and Obama administrations.

The connection between Russian President Vladimir Putin’s political ambitions and the Eastern Orthodox Church, as the March 26 Religion article “Putin and Moscow’s Orthodox patriarch wrap the Ukraine invasion in faith” reported, is more serious than one might think. When I visited the “Holy Mountain,” Mount Athos, in Greece, in 1986, the Russian monastery there was the largest and richest by far. One speculation is that it contains some of the czar’s great fortune in gold before the Russian Revolution. (Czar Nicholas II visited there just before it; a picture of the royal yacht was on a visitor’s wall.) It has prospered since and is dependent upon the Eastern Orthodox Church. It is conceivable that Mr. Putin’s Russia could use the Russian monastery as an opening to the West and Mediterranean Sea. Needing real access to the Mediterranean Sea (and the monastery’s wealth as well), Mr. Putin seems knowledgeable enough to have considered them.

Peter Hutchinson, Gaithersburg

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is no doubt right that China is complicit in Russia’s war on Ukraine, as he wrote in his March 20 op-ed. But Mr. Rubio is also complicit in Russia’s war on Ukraine.

In 2020, after President Donald Trump withheld desperately needed military aid from Ukraine in an attempt to extort political favors, Mr. Rubio voted to acquit him in the impeachment trial that followed. Also, in the 2016 campaign cycle, Mr. Rubio accepted at least $1.5 million in campaign donations from a firm linked to Russian oligarchs Oleg Deripaska and Viktor Vekselberg.