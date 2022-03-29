The FDA’s announcement, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s subsequent green light, has provoked a mixed response. Some criticized the process; unlike previous vaccine authorizations, independent advisers to the FDA and CDC have not yet weighed in, and in fact are scheduled to meet next week to discuss exactly this issue. Others applauded the expedited timeline, especially as the CDC just reported that the extremely contagious BA.2 omicron subvariant has become the dominant strain in the United States.

The medical community itself is split over whether a fourth dose is needed. That’s because there is no consensus about the purpose of vaccination. Is it to prevent severe disease? Or is it to reduce any symptomatic illness?

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

If the goal of vaccination is to prevent hospitalization and death, the vaccine plus one booster should be sufficient. A CDC study found that two doses resulted in an 88 percent reduction in being on a ventilator or dying; three doses increased the protection to 94 percent. During the period when the original omicron strain was dominant, the effectiveness of two doses dropped to 79 percent, while that of three doses stayed at 94 percent.

If the goal is to reduce any infection from covid-19, it’s more complicated. On the one hand, it’s clear from a large analysis in California that the effectiveness of three doses against omicron wanes over time (though protection against hospitalization remains strong). But while preliminary data out of Israel shows that a fourth dose increases antibody levels among people 60 and older, a separate study suggests only marginal benefits in reducing illness for younger health-care workers. Other Israeli studies show that a fourth dose enhances protection against severe illness, but the added benefit might not last long.

Here’s where we need to separate the public health perspective from the individual patient one. From a population health standpoint, I think fourth doses won’t change the trajectory of BA.2 in the United States. About half of those eligible for the third dose have not yet received them, including 1 in 3 adults 65 and older. And of course, there are those who remain totally unvaccinated. Getting vaccines to these groups should remain the priority of health officials.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

A permissive allowance is therefore the best policy. Individuals aren’t required to get the extra vaccine, but they can if they wish. In a sense, the decision for an additional booster becomes similar to continued masking or rapid tests before indoor gatherings. There are many Americans who are no longer concerned about covid-19. Those who are vaccinated and boosted might not opt for an extra booster at this time, just as they could choose not to mask or regularly test. This is especially true if they recently recovered from omicron.

There are others who remain worried about coronavirus infection. For the elderly and for the medically frail who would end up in the hospital with any respiratory infection, I understand the rationale for choosing the additional shot. They want to do everything they possibly can to avoid contracting covid-19. Even if the added protection might not be much more than the third and might not last long, it’s worth it.

Separately, there are those who received one-dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and then an initial booster of either J&J or an mRNA vaccine. The CDC is allowing all of these individuals, regardless of age, to receive a second mRNA booster shot if it’s been four months since their last vaccine. To me, this additional booster should be weighed the same way as a fourth dose of an mRNA vaccine — an option for those who wish to further reduce their risk.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Is there a downside to the extra shot? There is a theoretical possibility that if too many boosters are given, one’s body might not mount as much of a response in the future. A more practical reason to hold off is timing: If protection is short-lived, perhaps it’s better to wait until we know for sure that a major surge is coming. Also, omicron-specific boosters are being developed and might be available in the coming months. Some might choose to wait until then, or until there’s clear evidence that immunity against severe illness is waning.