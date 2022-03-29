Then there’s the chief justice of the United States, head of the judicial branch, who has neither authority over the other justices nor much in the way of influence with them. Power on the Supreme Court is the number five, former justice William J. Brennan Jr. taught new clerks: Five votes wins, regardless of whether the chief’s is one of them.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. must be feeling his limits acutely right now. While his judicial philosophy is ascendant as conservatives consolidate their grip on the court, his mission to preserve the institution’s battered credibility, above the blind partisanship of modern politics, is slipping from his grasp.

The latest case in point involves a power couple of the American right, the well-wired activist Virginia Thomas and her husband, Justice Clarence Thomas. As a rule, Washington tiptoes around matters of spouses and influence, but the Thomases are not making it easy to look away.

In text messages scooped by the tireless Bob Woodward of The Post and his book-writing partner Robert Costa of CBS News, Virginia Thomas — known as Ginni — reveals herself to be more than the sharp-elbowed networker well-known to Washington; she can also be an apocalyptic dupe and conspiracy theorist.

Using her direct access to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Thomas for weeks after the 2020 election boiled with toxic nonsense about “constitutional governance at the precipice” and leftists “attempting the Greatest Heist of our History.” She urged that wackadoodle lawyer Sidney Powell be placed in charge of saving the republic. Recall that Powell, when sued over her wild claims of a stolen election, offered the defense that “reasonable people would not accept such statements as fact.”

So Thomas was not reasonable. She has company in that respect around Washington. But unlike a lot of the sniveling lapdogs of former president Donald Trump, Thomas was unreasonable in private, not just for the cameras. This is the True Ginni, trading biblical allusions with an old friend as they gird themselves for the end times.

But is Justice Thomas his wife’s keeper? Of course not. He is, however, a man whose power now rivals that of the chief justice. Though liberals have spent decades belittling this complex, fascinating man, Clarence Thomas — as senior associate justice — ranks second to Roberts in the ability to assign opinions. Given changes to court personnel in recent years, a solid majority of five conservative votes can now be assembled without Roberts. Should that happen, Thomas decides who will write the court’s opinion.

Suppose the breakfast nook conversation at the Thomas household is half as overheated as Ginni Thomas’s exchanges with Meadows; that’s a lot of loopy nonsense in which to marinate a supposedly impartial jurist. Thus seasoned, the jurist goes to work with influence over authorship of controversial Supreme Court decisions. Uh-oh.

The same principle that urges scrutiny of President Biden’s train wreck son Hunter, and of Trump’s Russophile son Donald Jr., applies here as well: Caesar’s wife (or son) must be above suspicion. Indeed, credibility matters more to the court, arguably, than to the president or Congress. Americans can vote out elected leaders who lose credibility. A crisis of confidence in the Supreme Court can only fester.

As a true conservative (neither a libertarian radical nor originalist ideologue like some of his colleagues), Roberts appreciates the importance of institutional credibility. Earned slowly over decades, it can be damaged in a day. His efforts to preserve the court’s independence from mere politics have involved great feats of creativity and contortion, especially in his jurisprudence around the Affordable Care Act. These efforts have cost him admirers on the right.

Defending the court is lonely work. The political branches of government appear hellbent on bleeding their reputation away. Partisans have turned the confirmation process into remorseless combat. The timing of nominations has become subject to raw displays of muscle and gall.