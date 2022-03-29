The only question left: How many more hearings, for how many more would-be justices, will the Senate hold before admitting that they’re worse than useless?

The Senate should abolish live testimony from Supreme Court nominees, in favor of alternatives that further its constitutional function of advice and consent, but have less potential for demeaning, cringeworthy political theater.

This is a radical notion, likely to meet with resistance not only from the Senate but also from a public accustomed to the idea that candidates for such a consequential lifetime position should have to go through a public “job interview.”

As a Senate Judiciary Committee member, Joe Biden once said a confirmation hearing is “one democratic moment … when the people of the United States are entitled to know as much as we can about the person we are about to entrust with safeguarding our future and the future of our kids.”

Still, it’s worth rethinking the conventional wisdom, beginning with a recognition of what’s special about the court and its members. The institution’s legitimacy uniquely hinges on its independence, perceived and actual; consequently, Supreme Court justice is that rare job whose qualifications include refusing to say exactly how you would do it.

As then-nominee Ruth Bader Ginsburg memorably explained in 1993: “A judge sworn to decide impartially can offer no forecasts, no hints, for that would show not only disregard for the specifics of the particular case, it would display disdain for the entire judicial process.”

Hearings therefore put nominees in an “impossible position,” between what the senators might want to know and what judicial nominees may ethically tell them, as Benjamin Wittes, a legal analyst with the Brookings Institution, noted in “Confirmation Wars: Preserving Independent Courts in Angry Times,” a 2006 book that argued for doing away with the hearings.

Before World War II, the Senate bowed to that reality, generally declining to question Supreme Court nominees directly.

Only after the court overturned school segregation in Brown v. Board of Education in 1954 did Southern Democrats, intent on pinning nominees down over civil rights issues, begin insisting that they testify in public.

One of the uglier early nomination hearings, Wittes reminds us, was the browbeating meted out to Thurgood Marshall in 1967 by such Southern segregationists as Strom Thurmond and Sam J. Ervin Jr.

In other words, there is a historical link between the rise of a more active and influential court, which raised the stakes of court nominations — especially after Roe v. Wade in 1973 — and the institutionalization of testimony from nominees. Over time, Wittes argued, “the very purpose” of the hearings became “either to wring concessions from would-be justices or to tar them as unworthy.”

He wrote that in 2006. Whether you believe it was Jackson or Brett M. Kavanaugh who got the harshest treatment from the committee since then, you’d have to admit Wittes’s observation has aged pretty well.

Indeed, the one point of new and relevant information the Jackson hearing produced tends to confirm it. Responding to questions from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), Jackson, who is a member of the Harvard University Board of Overseers, said her “plan” is to recuse herself from a case in which Asian Americans are challenging the school’s admissions policies as racially discriminatory.

Jackson’s decision was proper, on the merits, but would have been far better announced once she was actually on the court, not when she was still subject to confirmation.

When they do recuse, sitting justices usually reserve the right not to disclose their reasons, a prerogative, however minor, that Jackson has now conceded under hostile questioning. Whether this creates a precedent or affects future nominees remains to be seen.

The problem isn’t that confirmation hearings are too hard on the nominees, who are, after all, witting and willing participants. Good candidates for this lofty legal office are not being deterred by the gantlet they must run to get it.

The problem is that the Senate regularly conducts a spectacle that coarsens the political culture and clashes with judicial independence — without offsetting benefits, in terms of information it could not gain through other means.

The Senate can vet nominees adequately through witness testimony, by reviewing their (usually abundant) documentary records and, where necessary, by private, in-person questioning of nominees on sensitive issues that may come up in an FBI background check.