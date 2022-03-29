But all that was upstaged by another indelible thread in American life — the impulse to elevate, applaud, ignore or explain away unwarranted violence.

We should celebrate one while making sure there are consequences for the other. So, while the debate over the Will Smith-Chris Rock smackdown continues, allow me to change the subject for a moment.

The slap took oxygen away from Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s Oscar moment as he stepped onstage moments later to accept the award for best documentary for “Summer of Soul.” The fact that Questlove’s film unearthed a six-week celebration of Black music that had been neglected and then forgotten since 1969 makes the eclipse of his this-year laurel even more maddening.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The chatter of an audience about Chris Rock getting slapped onstage was disrespectful to of all those honored during the “in memoriam” segment.

And that flash of violence — as brutality often does — created a kind of collateral damage by knocking other shimmering moments out of our collective conversation. Troy Kotsur became the first deaf man to win an Oscar for his role in “CODA” — a fantastic film about a child of deaf adults who wants to pursue a singing career. Ariana DeBose made history, too, as she snagged an Oscar for her portrayal of Anita in “West Side Story.” As an openly queer Afro Latina woman, she used her time to speak directly to people who question their identity or find themselves “living in the gray spaces.” At a moment when lawmakers are imposing book bans and trying to police classroom discussions about sexual orientation, DuBose declared. “I promise you this: There is indeed a place for us.”

On Oscars night, there was a place for cultural expression of all kinds. The presenters in front of the camera and the producers in the control room were more diverse than ever. Head producer Will Packer pushed the show’s cool quotient into overdrive. Beyoncé opened the Oscars with a stunning live performance of an original song from the film “King Richard” from an optic yellow tennis court in Compton, Calif., to honor Venus and Serena Williams. The first live performance of the hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from the animated film “Encanto” was dazzling in its stagecraft, dancing and mix of genres. The DJ who soared to fame with his Club Quarantine livestreams on Instagram injected each break with a funky dance floor beat. Could #OscarsSoWhite be swapped for #OscarsSoDiverse?

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But days later, it seems like the beatdown is all that people are talking about. That’s a shame. It all points to the supreme selfishness of Will Smith’s actions. He knew that the room was filled with people who were living once-in-a-lifetime moments. He’d been the butt of jokes before — as a big-eared, awkward kid growing up in Philadelphia— and as one the highest grossing international stars on the planet. Rock’s “G.I. Jane” jab at Jada Pinkett Smith’s buzzed head was a low blow and an unforced error. It wasn’t even funny. You don’t go after a nominee’s spouse. You don’t try to earn laughs by mocking someone’s medical condition. And a man who made a movie about Black women called “Good Hair” ought to know better than to chide what does, or does not, grow out of someone’s scalp. But this was a case where the unfortunate was followed by the unacceptable.

Most of us have had a moment when we might want to smack the stank off someone. And if you live in the spotlight as Will and Jada Smith do, that probably happens several times a week. But throwing hands outside a boxing ring is rarely if ever acceptable, and throwing a punch on live television in a room full of people who hold the keys to your future is just not smart.

The Oscars were suddenly part of an international conversation for all the wrong reasons, and violence in America had once again — quite literally — taken center stage

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Will Smith was able to continue with his evening after his outburst. He returned to his seat. He accepted a best actor award and delivered a teary speech. He danced the night away with his golden trophy hoisted high. Smith, who has used his memoir and a series of confessional interviews to explain how he’s been soaring with broken wings after helplessly watching his father physically abuse his mom, is now striking a note of conciliation. He apologized in a brief but strongly written statement. He’s a a work in progress, he said. Aren’t we all?