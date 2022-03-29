I congratulate the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia for winning the ruling in the students’ favor, but what are the rest of us supposed to do? Do we choose to sue the state and alienate our classroom and school community? Or do we continue to allow others to play Russian roulette with our daughter’s health and deal with the personal guilt and consequences that come if she contracts the coronavirus from an unmasked classmate?
This could be an opportunity for students to learn what it means to be a part of a community and the joy that comes in knowing your actions are helping protect the most vulnerable. Instead, this is becoming another example of personal choice trumping public health.
Katharine L. Modisett, Arlington