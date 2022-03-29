I read the March 25 Metro article “12 Virginia students can ask for masking” with interest as a critical-care physician and a mother to a kindergartner on chemotherapy who attends an Arlington public school. When the mask mandate was removed, my husband and I notified the classroom parents of our daughter’s cancer diagnosis. Despite this, there is only one other child masking out of a class of 21. The only adults who mask around our daughter are her classroom teachers.

I congratulate the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia for winning the ruling in the students’ favor, but what are the rest of us supposed to do? Do we choose to sue the state and alienate our classroom and school community? Or do we continue to allow others to play Russian roulette with our daughter’s health and deal with the personal guilt and consequences that come if she contracts the coronavirus from an unmasked classmate?

This could be an opportunity for students to learn what it means to be a part of a community and the joy that comes in knowing your actions are helping protect the most vulnerable. Instead, this is becoming another example of personal choice trumping public health.

Katharine L. Modisett, Arlington