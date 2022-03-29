The March 22 Health & Science article “How (and why) I warmed up to taking very cold showers” included an interview with Heather Massey, a physiologist in the Extreme Environments Research Group at the University of Portsmouth, in Hampshire, England.

I grew up in postwar Portsmouth. I was born in 1944. We still had ration cards, no central heating and hardly a trickle of hot water into our bath from a geyser that heated water by gas. This was rationed by my mother so there would be enough for everybody on bath night. Every winter we would develop painful chilblains on our fingers from the cold. A glass of water by our bed would freeze overnight. Our classrooms were cold, and we wore wool underwear, vests, liberty bodice, etc., to stay warm. We even warmed our clothes under the bedcovers before getting out of bed and putting them on in the mornings.

Now I am 77 years old, and I have a lot of wonderful hot water in which to shower or soak in the bathtub, and it does wonders for my arthritis. Why would I want to go back to those days of cold showers and baths? My husband says I have already reaped the benefit.

Susan Weiss, Rockville