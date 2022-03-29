I grew up in postwar Portsmouth. I was born in 1944. We still had ration cards, no central heating and hardly a trickle of hot water into our bath from a geyser that heated water by gas. This was rationed by my mother so there would be enough for everybody on bath night. Every winter we would develop painful chilblains on our fingers from the cold. A glass of water by our bed would freeze overnight. Our classrooms were cold, and we wore wool underwear, vests, liberty bodice, etc., to stay warm. We even warmed our clothes under the bedcovers before getting out of bed and putting them on in the mornings.