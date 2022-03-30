New data from the Census Bureau makes this clear. Residents fled New York City and coastal California in droves in 2021. New York City alone lost more than 300,000 people while nearly 200,000 left Los Angeles County. Another 100,000 fled Chicago’s Cook County, and more than 140,000 left the San Francisco Bay Area. Add in substantial departures from other blue cities such as Philadelphia, Boston and Minneapolis, and nearly 1 million Americans left deep-blue urban areas in 2021.

Follow Henry Olsen ‘s opinions Follow Add

The pandemic surely sparked many of these decisions, with remote-working options, business closures and strict restrictions causing people to look elsewhere. But it’s telling that people who live in suburban areas around large cities tended not to move. The population barely dropped in suburban Orange County, Calif., and it rose in the Los Angeles exurbs in San Bernardino and Riverside counties. New York City’s major suburban counties — Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester and Bergen — lost only around 7,000 residents out of a population of more than 4 million people, while its exurb counties, such as Pike County, Penn., continued to gain. One can even see this pattern in Texas, where deep-blue Dallas and Houston lost population while their purple or red suburbs gained.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Crime might have been a big factor to explain this. Crime rose by a dramatic 38.5 percent in New York City in January 2022 compared with January 2021, the second consecutive year with a significant increase. It also rose substantially in San Francisco. Citizens of both cities are clearly angry about this. New Yorkers elected a man who campaigned as tough on crime, Eric Adams, as their new mayor, and San Franciscans have launched a recall of the city’s progressive district attorney, Chesa Boudin. But those electoral changes are too late for the nearly 7 percent of the populations for both San Francisco and Manhattan that left last year, the largest percentage declines of any county in the nation.

Housing prices and taxes were probably also significant factors. Census Bureau data shows that New York, California and Illinois lost population mainly because people moved to other states. New Yorkers tended to move to Texas or Florida, both states with no state income tax and significantly lower housing prices. Many Californians also went to Texas, but others typically moved to Washington and Nevada, two Democratic-governed states without an income tax, or Arizona, which recently established a mere 2.5 percent income tax rate for most residents. Some Californians even went to ultraconservative Idaho, which now boasts three of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the United States. The influx into Boise is so large that home prices rose by nearly 22 percent in 2022 as Californians cashed out of their home state.

An analysis by the American Enterprise Institute’s Mark Perry drives this point home. He compared the 10 states with the largest domestic migration outflow with the 10 with the biggest inflow across a number of economic indicators. Inflow states have lower taxes, better business climates and lower electricity and housing costs than outflow states. The pandemic and crime might have caused people to decide to leave, but economic factors helped determine where they ended up.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

This message has lessons for Democrats and Republicans alike. Democrats can learn that many of their own voters want safe streets and economic opportunity and won’t sacrifice those aims for lofty progressive goals. Republicans, however, should note that inflow states are not libertarian paradises. Most of them fund large public university systems, and their Republican governors often boast about how much they spend on schools. The state and local tax burdens in fast-growing states such as Arizona, Florida and Texas are roughly the same as they were 20 years ago. Government is not getting smaller in these places, and there is no sign that residents would back significant reductions in state and local services to fund even lower taxes.