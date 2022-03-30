President Biden correctly said Russian President Vladimir Putin must go. This is not about a State Department-labeled “regime change.” Ukraine today is witness to the age-old biblical battle between good and evil. One evil man cannot be allowed to continue to order the killing of thousands of innocent people, the physical destruction of an entire peaceful nation and the displacement of millions of children.

Margaret P. Crenshaw, Washington

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent assassins to murder his opposition in foreign countries and hired mercenaries to murder Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Mr. Putin’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine has caused the death of civilians, the destruction of civilian targets and devastation in that country. I fail to see what is objectionable about President Biden’s statement that Mr. Putin must no longer be in power.

Had the British and Europeans had such courage in 1938, we might have averted World War II. Would it have been wrong to say, “Hitler must no longer be in power”?

Peter Dunner, Bethesda