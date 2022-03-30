Cheney, the vice chair of the committee, then added this stunning remark: "They were warned that Jan. 6 could, and likely would, turn violent.”

Consider the significance of that finding. If true, it could speak to Trump’s corrupt intent regarding the violence of Jan. 6, which would have large implications for any future prosecution of the former president.

One critical factor in proving Trump guilty of seditious conspiracy to overthrow the election is demonstrating his motivations for using force to disrupt the joint session of Congress tabulating the election results. Prosecutors might be skittish about charging Trump with seditious conspiracy, theorizing that the former president might not have intended for the violence that resulted from his rally on Jan. 6 to try to overthrow the government. Instead, they might argue, he could have intended to use the chaos to rattle then-Vice President Mike Pence into illegally rejecting electoral votes or to buy time to engage in further mischief, such as seizing ballot boxes.

Nevertheless, Trump’s willingness — indeed his eagerness — to use violence could be a necessary element for two other possible charges that might be applicable to Trump: conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding.

If Trump knew that what he did was illegal and that violence would likely ensue, there would be no reasonable doubt he intended for the mob to help him achieve his ends. This was further evidenced by his failure to intervene for 187 minutes while the violence raged. A president does not let a mob rampage at the U.S. Capitol if he believes he is on constitutional footing to challenge an election and have actual evidence of voter fraud; he uses a mob when he is desperate to achieve his ends despite the law and the facts.

Trump’s willingness to use force as a last-ditch attempt to remain in power is evident in his own call to arms. Trump, in a tweet on Dec. 19, 2020, summoned his supporters to D.C. on the day of the certification proceeding. The New York Times reports: “His message — which concluded with, ‘Be there, will be wild!’— has long been seen as instrumental in drawing the crowds that attended a pro-Trump rally on the Ellipse on Jan. 6 and then marched to the Capitol. But the Justice Department’s criminal investigation of the riot and the parallel inquiry by the House select committee have increasingly shown how Mr. Trump’s post was a powerful catalyst, particularly for far-right militants who believed he was facing his final chance to reverse defeat and whose role in fomenting the violence has come under intense scrutiny.”

Deploying the mob was only one indication of Trump’s corrupt intent. Federal District Court Judge David O. Carter explains this well in his ruling this week that documents from Trump lawyer John Eastman were not protected by attorney-client privilege because Trump and Eastman likely conspired to commit a crime in their ludicrous plan to have the vice president upend the certification process. As Carter writes, “Disagreeing with the law entitled President Trump to seek a remedy in court, not to disrupt a constitutionally-mandated process. And President Trump knew how to pursue election claims in court — after filing and losing more than sixty suits, this plan was a last-ditch attempt to secure the presidency by any means.”

In sum, if Trump truly did have knowledge of the likelihood of violence, his invitation to extremists and his willingness to let violence play out rather than uphold his oath would, in the hands of an aggressive prosecutor, provide an ample basis to pursue charges. Cheney promises more evidence of corrupt intent to follow. Norm Eisen, who served as counsel for the House managers in Trump’s first impeachment, agrees. “We only have the tip of the iceberg,” he tells me.