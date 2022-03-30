Chief Justice Roberts’s beloved institution is crumbling as these conservative justices will go on a rampage of judicial activism, ignoring stare decisis. He could save the court by resigning and letting President Biden appoint a new chief justice now. This would restore some balance to the court with a 5-to-4 split.

George Magakis Jr., Norristown, Pa.

What’s more preposterous than Virginia “Ginni” Thomas’s claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump is then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’s Manichaean claim that “this is a fight of good versus evil. Evil always looks like the victor until the King of Kings triumphs.” That is a truly troubling response because Mr. Meadows was stirring into the mix a Christian component anathema to our constitutional form of government [“Thomas pressed Meadows on 2020,” front page, March 25].

Many constitutional scholars and members of Congress believe this country is headed in the direction of Christian nationalism. Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.) said, in reference to the Jan. 6 insurrection, Christian nationalism “clearly figured highly in the events of the day” and was “a unifying theme for many of the factions that assembled on January 6.”

A “God Bless the USA” Bible was recently published featuring the Constitution, the Pledge of Allegiance and the lyrics to Lee Greenwood’s song “God Bless the USA.” That Gideon Bible now in hotel drawers might soon be a thing of the past.