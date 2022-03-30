Mr. Pence’s actions that day have made him anathema in many conservative circles, including among some right-wing evangelical Christians who were once the firmest part of his base. At an appearance before one such group last year in Florida, he was booed, heckled and called a “traitor.”

In appearances before more diverse audiences, his reception has been no more hospitable. Protests have attended his speeches at Stanford University, the University of Iowa and other campuses.

It’s a constitutionally protected act to protest a politician whose views or record offend. It’s another thing to deny him a forum. Unfortunately, that is what some students are advocating ahead of a scheduled appearance by Mr. Pence on April 12 at the University of Virginia — a stance that is not only wrongheaded but also, in the case of a public university, probably illegal.

Universities by definition are places where the marketplace of ideas should thrive, and where spirited debate involving entrenched, even incendiary views must be protected. Exceptions to that rule should be few and far between, focused mainly on overt advocacy for violence and hatred. A university that dishonors those principles isn’t fully a university; it’s a tribal talking shop of the like-minded, in service to censorship.

Last year, U-Va.'s Board of Visitors affirmed its commitment to free expression in endorsing a statement specifying that education itself “requires freedom to speak, write, inquire, listen, challenge, and learn, including through exposure to a range of ideas.”

Sadly, that “range of ideas” is apparently too broad for some at U-Va., including at the campus newspaper, the Cavalier Daily, which said in an editorial that Mr. Pence “is not entitled to a platform,” citing his record on issues concerning LGBTQ individuals, minorities and immigrants. His appearance, the paper said, “threatens the lives” of students and others on campus.

In fact, Mr. Pence has spoken at scores of universities, to the detriment of no one’s safety.

