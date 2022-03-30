The March 25 front-page article “Race hovered over confirmation hearings” hit the nail on the head regarding the confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. One of the most racist tropes in U.S. history is that most or many Black Americans are somehow “soft on crime” or have criminality in our hearts. This lie was foisted on Judge Jackson for four days by Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.). A pox on their houses.