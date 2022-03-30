The same intolerant anti-Black thinking was aimed at Thurgood Marshall during his 1967 confirmation hearings by Southern senators. Marshall brilliantly took care of business, stood his ground and was confirmed to the highest court in the land.
We are lucky to have this brilliant, vibrant, dedicated constitutional scholar in Judge Jackson. Hopefully before summer, she will be confirmed as the next justice — and it will have taken only 233 years.
Peggy M. Spates, Hyattsville
Freedom is a rallying cry for conservatives. Law professor Melissa Murray’s March 27 Outlook essay, “Ketanji Brown Jackson and the culture wars,” clarified what freedom means to conservatives. It means the freedom to restrict the freedom of others who don’t think like they do.
Donald M. Goldberg, Chevy Chase