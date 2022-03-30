Bolstering that are a couple of very familiar stories to readers of this column: How much taxpayer money the worthies will offer Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder to relocate to Northern Virginia and the ongoing lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the 2021 House of Delegates races.

In neither case has the commonwealth’s elected officials covered themselves with glory. Quite the opposite. But it’s all of a piece with a third issue that cropped up recently: namely, the unusual status of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s (R) director of policy and legislative affairs, Matt Moran, who is an unpaid staffer on leave from his paying gig as a political consultant.

Add them all together and what we get is a political culture that tells itself it has no interests beyond fulfilling some version of the old Mark R. Warner/Tim Kaine campaign slogan: “Moving Virginia forward.”

Let’s take a look at the first leg of this wobbly stool: the Commander’s stadium follies.

The bipartisan consensus is still — strongly — to funnel as much as $350 million in taxpayer money into a stadium for billionaire Snyder’s middling football team.

It’s an improvement over the potentially unlimited amount of taxpayer money Senate grandees initially proposed. Good news, right?

No. It turns out that Virginia’s stadium-obsessed pols are now in a bidding against themselves for the honor of hosting Snyder’s hobby horse.

If that wasn’t embarrassing enough for Virginia’s elected officials, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said, “I can tell you that we are not interested in building a $1.2 billion stadium for the Commanders.”

Such a statement ought to embarrass the self-styled fiscal conservatives in the Virginia General Assembly who still back the stadium deal. But that assumes they can feel shame.

On the 2021 House races issue, Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) insists his office “will continue to vigorously defend this lawsuit,” even though it’s increasingly obvious what Miyares is defending is indefensible.

The state Supreme Court’s Dec. 28 final order establishing new district boundaries went into effect immediately. When it did, it erased the districts the current members say they represent.

Which makes those members a species of political vagabonds who don’t officially represent anyone. That’s very on-brand for believers in the “Virginia Way,” the commonwealth’s ancient political religion under which the political class held power and voters were held in contempt.

A sampling of that comes from Del. Lee Ware (R-Powhatan), who said, “Waiting 12 months [to hold elections in the new, constitutional districts] is not going to cripple effective representation.”

When one represents the Virginia version of a rotten borough, it’s possible to be extremely effective. Just not representative.

And last, we have the odd but not uncommon case of Moran, the Youngkin aide. Moran worked for two Republican House speakers: Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights) and Bill Howell (R-Stafford). When Democrats swept into power, Moran, as with so many staffers before him, went to work as a political consultant.

Moran’s work for Youngkin raised some eyebrows because, though he works without a state paycheck, he has an official title and the details of his status weren’t public. Moran is still an employee (on leave) from his regular day job influencing politicians.

He did the right thing in asking for a legal opinion on the arrangement from Youngkin’s legal counsel, Richard Cullen. Cullen has been a fixture of Virginia politics, most recently as a senior partner at the state’s unofficial shadow government, McGuireWoods.

To be clear, Moran’s arrangement isn’t new, and other governors have employed “volunteers” in their administrations.

But that only reinforces a truism about Virginia government: It’s not what’s illegal or unethical that’s a problem. It’s what’s above board and commonplace.