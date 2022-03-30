Historically, the Republican Party railed against centralized government power that attempted to dictate local and individual behavior. In Virginia, school boards appoint superintendents; in approximately 88 percent of Virginia school divisions, local citizens elect school boards. School board actions regarding selection of school superintendents and instructional programs reflect the expectations of a majority of local voters. Mr. Youngkin’s efforts to dictate local educational policies override the will of local citizens in Virginia.

Virginia does have many localities that need attention and assistance in improving student outcomes in reading, writing and arithmetic. Ironically, “equity initiatives” opposed by Mr. Youngkin strengthen educational outcomes across our diverse student body in Virginia’s schools. Unfortunately for these students and the employers hoping for well-educated prospective employees, Mr. Youngkin’s efforts run counter to his campaign promise to restore excellence to education in Virginia.