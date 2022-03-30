President Vladimir Putin evidently knows this. That’s why digital censorship agency Roskomnadzor threatened the platform this week with steep fines for not removing certain pro-Ukrainian videos — after a month of complaining about the service’s banning of state media channels. Last fall, when agents believed to be affiliated with the FSB arrived at the home and then the hotel room of Google’s top executive in Moscow to demand the company remove an app that helped civilians coordinate protest votes, Google complied. These intimidation tactics succeeded in part thanks to a so-called hostage-taking law that mandates tech companies have a physical presence in the country. Now, Google is evacuating some of its staff. After sending to safety those who wish to relocate, YouTube shouldn’t blink this time.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Ukraine crisis has put U.S. technology companies to the test. They haven’t gotten everything right — processes and policies have been opaque, and outcomes spotty. YouTube has permitted some posts that further Russia’s lies and repression, and removed other posts fighting them: Most notably, it purged independent broadcaster Echo of Moscow from its site before restoring the station in response to criticism. But other tech firms have simply given up and given in. TikTok, for instance, blocked almost all overseas accounts in Russia and forbade the uploading of all new content within the nation. The move has opened up a vacuum that is filling with stale Sputnik and RT posts, plus cheery Putin memes.