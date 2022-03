If we want nearly universal voting, the way to do it is to grant a refundable tax credit (I suggest $200). Americans hate being told what to do but often respond to tax incentives. A tax credit for voting could be verified by automatic reporting by state election officials, with the added benefit that anyone voting twice (e.g., in more than one state) would be caught. Bipartisan appeal! The cost of a tax credit is not small but could be offset by other changes in a broader tax bill. The effect on the tax system would be progressive.