Instead, Congress has been twisted into delay and inaction by Republican demands for audits and pay-fors. Normally we are among those who champion accountability and responsibility for the public purse. But in this instance, the need is overwhelmingly clear, the window of opportunity narrow and the stakes high. It makes sense to invest today in anticipation of another surge — an expenditure that will save lives and protect hard-won gains in getting the country back to normal.

President Biden was correct in his appeal Wednesday: “Congress, we need to secure additional supply now. Now. We can’t wait until we find ourselves in the midst of another surge to act. It’ll be too late.” Mr. Biden originally asked for $22.5 billion; a proposal for $15.6 billion was dropped from the omnibus spending bill. Now the Senate is negotiating over a slimmed-down, $10 billion version that would omit money for global vaccination campaigns. This is not ideal, but even worse would be no action at all.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Will there be another surge? After five waves, another does not seem out of the question. The real unknown is whether the roulette wheel of evolution will produce another variant of concern, like delta and omicron. The worst that can happen is not too much preparation, but too little.

Most concerning is the question of funding more vaccines. The Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization for a second coronavirus vaccine booster dose for people 50 and older, and many parents of very young children are waiting for news about vaccines for those under 5. That’s not to mention the potential need for a reformulated vaccine to confront a new variant, if it arises. Mr. Biden warned that “if Congress fails to act, we won’t have the supply we need this fall to ensure that shots are available, free, easily accessible for all Americans.” The administration has said it lacks money for advance orders of vaccines and supplies of monoclonal antibodies, and treatments for the immunocompromised also are threatened if there is not more funding. Moreover, the Health Resources and Services Administration covid-19 uninsured program stopped accepting reimbursement claims on March 22 and will stop accepting claims for vaccine administration on April 5. This will make the pandemic fight more difficult for those who have the least protection.