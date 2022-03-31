In the past we have opposed releases from the oil reserve. The stockpile is meant to protect the nation against truly dangerous and unforeseen circumstances that put the U.S. oil supply at risk. It should only be tapped when absolutely necessary, such as in the event of a major hurricane or attack against the United States.

But tapping the reserve makes sense now. The United States is leading a global pushback against Russia’s war in Ukraine. There’s been huge bipartisan support in Congress and among the public for halting all Russian energy imports. Many would like to see European countries do the same. Curtailing Russian oil and gas sales around the world is a major hit to Mr. Putin’s budget and war funding. But it also cuts off about 10 percent of petroleum supplies on the world market, which means there is not enough supply of oil to meet demand.

The ideal solution to this imbalance would be for other major oil exporting nations that are part of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to step up and pump more. Mr. Biden has called for this, but his appeals have been largely ignored. OPEC announced only a modest output increase Thursday. Cutting the gas tax, another popular idea, would be a big mistake. It would reduce funding for road upgrades and do nothing to increase supply, which is the real problem. A gas tax rebate, which some states are now exploring, would be costly and require congressional action.

Tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is the best of the range of not-great ideas to keep gas prices from shooting even higher. It offers some short-term relief. Oil prices traded lower Thursday as the news broke. As Goldman Sachs told clients, this large of a release would “ease, but not resolve” the market problems.

What the United States really needs is a pickup in domestic oil production. There are signs that is happening, but it takes time to ramp up. U.S. companies now see there will be a need to refill the petroleum reserve later this year. The White House is also calling on Congress to impose fees on energy companies that hold permits to drill on federal lands but have not yet started producing. All of this should be combined with a push to reduce fossil fuel usage in the long-term.