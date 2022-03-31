While those attacks may have lessened (now that conservatives have discovered fear-mongering about sex), they’re still prominently featured in GOP rhetoric; witness Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) accusing Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson of sending her kids to a school “overflowing with critical race theory.” And Democrats still seem uncertain how to respond.

But a demographic analysis by William Frey of the Brookings Institution helps illustrate why it is so important for Democrats to figure out exactly what they want to communicate to the public about how race is addressed in schools.

Frey’s first key point is that according to Census data, “for the first time, children of color (those who identify as Latino or Hispanic, Asian American, Black, Native American, or with two more races) now comprise more than half (53%) of the nation’s under-age-18 population.”

Which shows that the United States these children will live in as adults is one far more diverse than what their parents and grandparents knew. That makes it particularly important that they gain the historical grounding and social awareness that will enable them to navigate that diverse world successfully.

Frey’s second key point is that a very large majority of the nation’s parents — around 65 percent — are people of color or are college-educated Whites, substantially larger than among adults overall.

Those groups tend to be more Democratic-leaning, while non-college-educated Whites lean more Republican. You would think Democrats should be able to effectively address the large bloc of diverse and educated parents on these issues if they try a little harder.

In an interview, Frey noted that these findings underscore a hidden reason for Democrats to sharpen their thinking and communicating about the need to teach systemic racism and hard truths about the country’s racial past. With the under-18 student body diversifying, Frey said, Democrats should level with their parents about kids’ need for such an education.

“The parents of these young people need to understand that this younger generation is much more diverse” and “is going to be the future of America,” Frey told us. These kids, Frey added, need to learn about “the history of discrimination in the United States if they’re going to live with each other and solve it.”

Floating a notion with further implications for the schools-and-race debate, Frey pointed out that many parents simply might not be aware of how diverse the school-age population has become. “Most people don’t understand that more than half of kids under age 18 are people of color,” Frey told us, or that this is “going to continue.”

The 2021 Virginia gubernatorial contest, which featured these debates, suggested that Republicans may be successfully luring college-educated parents by making an issue out of classroom discussions of race. But Democrats should fight harder for these voters on these issues, both because the bloc of diverse and educated parents is so large, and because the student body is becoming so diverse itself.

These demographic facts, Frey noted, suggest that Democrats might try to explain to those parents more clearly “why understanding the history of race in the U.S. is important for their children to learn.”

There are many ways to make this argument. Democrats might suggest that when Republicans mandate that classroom discussions of race get stripped down to “America used to have problems but now racism is pretty much over and everything is fine,” Republicans want to give kids a dumbed-down education that will leave them less-prepared for a complex, diversifying world when they graduate.

That would be a message aimed at both parents and the young people who will soon be voting. Who are just the people Democrats will need. As Ron Brownstein points out, Generation Z, or people born between 1997 and 2012, are both “much more racially and culturally diverse,” and “could be one of the Democrats’ most significant asset through the 2020s."