Attorney General Merrick Garland and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco have both said they would follow the facts and not artificially exempt anyone from inquiry. Indeed, The Post reported on Wednesday, the Justice Department has at least convened a grand jury to subpoena “some officials in former president Donald Trump’s orbit who assisted in planning, funding and executing the Jan. 6 rally,” showing the investigation has at least “moved further beyond the storming of the Capitol to examine events preceding the attack.” But the Justice Department has yet to show signs that it is pursuing charges against Trump and his senior advisers who sought to upend the tabulation of the electoral college votes.

There is no reason to suspect Garland and Monaco are dissembling — and not only because they are conscientious public servants. As we learned from the Manhattan district attorney’s office, it is hard to conceal a decision not to prosecute a former president based on ample evidence. So let’s assume the Justice Department has not ruled out prosecuting Trump and his immediate advisers. Then what’s going on?

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Benjamin Wittes of Lawfare articulates a popular theory in legal circles these days: “Perhaps the department is deferring to the [House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection], letting the committee develop the facts on this matter of the president while the department focuses on seditious conspiracy cases against the Oath Keepers for example.” If that is the case, it is very misguided, both as a legal strategy and a matter of practical politics.

Follow Jennifer Rubin ‘s opinions Follow Add

On the litigation front, federal prosecutors should not rely on another branch of government to conduct a thorough, appropriate investigation. Doing so would risk the mishandling of evidence that might render it inadmissible in court. Lawmakers might also fail to nail down admissions sufficient to provide the basis for prosecution. Plus, no prosecutor should want witnesses to know who other witnesses are and what evidence is out there, let alone watch others testify on TV before interviewing with law enforcement or testifying in front of a grand jury. It’s essential that witnesses not shape this story or coordinate with others.

Moreover, if suspects or witnesses are inclined to hide or destroy evidence, affording them time to do so is reckless. Congress has a clumsy and time-consuming process for enforcing subpoenas. It also has the additional risk of legal rulings barring production of documents that a prosecutor using a grand-jury subpoena likely would not face.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Just these week, The Post reported that the White House’s phone logs have a gap of 7½ hours on the day of the insurrection. What happened to the phone logs? Were they removed or destroyed while Congress was litigating subpoenas?

Waiting until Congress finishes its inquiry would also ignore key political considerations. What if the committee does not conclude its work before Democrats (presumably) lose their majority? What if the committee (foolishly) does not make a criminal referral to the Justice Department, thereby seeming to play down the viability of criminal culpability?

If the attorney general plans not to bring charges against Trump and his inner circle until 2023, then he really does not appreciate the mischief a Republican Congress could unleash on the Justice Department (defunding it, impeaching the attorney general). Moreover, filing charges after Republican victories in the midterms could give the appearance of a desperate effort to slow down the GOP’s political momentum. If the goal is to avoid making the department seem political, waiting for Congress and the midterms is no way to go about it.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Garland is by training and habit a judge, not a prosecutor. He seems devoid of political instincts, lacking an appreciation for the need to inform and educate the public to build support for his department. That puts a strong burden on advisers, both political and career, to push him forward both to preserve the department’s litigation strategy and to avoid political potholes. At the very least, advisers should urge him to initiate prosecution against senior figures (up to and including the president) well before the midterms to the extent the law and facts warrant.