The youngest of the suspects, Rayshawn Banner, was 14. The others — Nathaniel Cauthen, Dorrell Brayboy, Christopher Bryant and Jermal Tolliver — were 15.

Police questioned them until long after midnight. In the end, all five confessed. When they tried to recant, it was too late. Cauthen and his brother, Banner, were convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison in 2004. The following year, Brayboy, Bryant and Tolliver were convicted of second-degree murder and robbery and sentenced to a minimum of 14 years. (Disclosure: I co-teach with Mark Rabil, who is the director of Wake Forest University’s Innocence & Justice Clinic and represents Tolliver.)

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

These facts may remind you of the notorious case of five teenagers in New York City who in 1989 falsely confessed to beating and raping a jogger in Central Park. The 2019 Netflix series “When They See Us” made palpable their fear while in custody.

The teens in the Central Park case were not alone in giving in to the pressures of such intense questioning. According to the National Registry of Exonerations, which tracks wrongful convictions since 1989, in approximately 3,000 documented cases of wrongful convictions, 365, or 12 percent, involved a false confession.

Jones, who died from a heart attack caused by the assault, left behind a grandson he doted on: Chris Paul, who was then a 17-year-old high school senior and basketball star. Paul had just signed with Wake Forest University on an athletic scholarship — a prelude to the storied NBA career that would follow. In the first game after his grandfather’s death, Paul purposefully scored exactly 61 points for his high school, one for each year of Jones’s life.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The story of how Jones influenced Paul’s life is widely known; in September, the Phoenix Suns point guard will tell it in full with the memoir “Sixty-One: Life Lessons from Papa, On and Off the Court.”

Americans are less familiar with a different sort of story, aside from the tale of the “Central Park Five” — one that involves the risks teenagers face when they are questioned by police.

It is hard to imagine why anyone would confess to a crime they did not commit. But because of research into those 365 men, women and children whose confessions have been proved false, we now know that the interrogation techniques police use all too often extract a false confession rather than the truth. Some suspects are more vulnerable than others: those who have suffered traumas, those with mental illness or disability, and those who are teenagers simply wanting to go home to their parents.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Lawyers in Texas have been trying for months to stop the execution, scheduled for April 27, of Melissa Lucio, who confessed to killing her 2-year-old daughter in 2007. They argue that Lucio’s experience of domestic abuse made their client vulnerable to police tactics, but they have failed to convince a court.

The confessions in the Winston-Salem case will receive a rare judicial review next month. Thanks to the Innocence Inquiry Commission, a state agency unique to North Carolina, a three-judge panel will hear evidence of innocence — including psychological evaluations and a recantation by a key witness — regarding Cauthen, Banner, Bryant and Tolliver. (Brayboy was stabbed to death in 2019 after his release from prison, before he could file a claim of innocence.)

The commission was inspired by the wrongful murder conviction of Darryl Hunt, and others like him in North Carolina. The commission does not take its role lightly. Since its founding in 2006, it has sent on only 16 cases out of 3,155 for full judicial review. Fifteen have led to exonerations. In the case of the Winston-Salem teenagers, its investigation turned up compelling evidence of innocence, including a report by a psychologist who found the same patterns of deception and intimidation in the interrogations the tired teenagers faced as those found in the proven cases of false admissions.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Some states have begun to understand the risk of false confession. Illinois and Oregon last year banned detectives from lying to juveniles, though it’s still widely legal. Lawmakers in New York are considering a bill that would extend the ban on lying in all criminal cases.