The sometimes unfair cost of inmate telephone calls is not the only thing wrong with them. A far greater wrong is that every word an inmate says on the phone is recorded. When an inmate won’t confess to a crime, law enforcement officials listen to the recordings of his phone calls, hoping he might have let slip something that could help their case. Then they play any helpful recordings at the inmate’s trial. It’s true they warn the inmate at the beginning of each call that it is being recorded. But recording his words as the price of letting him speak to the outside world is an extortion. It must be stopped.