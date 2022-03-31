The sheer mass of the Red Army eventually overcame the Finns, but its poor performance probably encouraged Adolf Hitler’s disastrous decision to attack the Soviet Union in 1941. However, the Red Army learned from its mistakes in Finland, restructured and ultimately defeated the Wehrmacht.
I fear a similar scenario now once the war in Ukraine reaches some conclusion. NATO must not be deceived by the underperformance of the Russian military in Ukraine and relapse into its pre-Ukraine complacency. Let the West beware.
Roy Mariuzza, Chevy Chase