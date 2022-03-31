There are striking parallels between the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Winter War of 1939 to 1940 between the Soviet Union and Finland. In both wars, the Russian leadership (Joseph Stalin in 1939) expected quick conquests with little opposition. Instead, in both cases, Russian forces met with ferocious and tactically brilliant resistance that resulted in heavy losses, amounting to an estimated 300,000 Russian casualties in the Winter War.

The sheer mass of the Red Army eventually overcame the Finns, but its poor performance probably encouraged Adolf Hitler’s disastrous decision to attack the Soviet Union in 1941. However, the Red Army learned from its mistakes in Finland, restructured and ultimately defeated the Wehrmacht.

I fear a similar scenario now once the war in Ukraine reaches some conclusion. NATO must not be deceived by the underperformance of the Russian military in Ukraine and relapse into its pre-Ukraine complacency. Let the West beware.

Roy Mariuzza, Chevy Chase