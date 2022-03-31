But Collins also made a curious argument: “I have no doubt that, if Judge Jackson is confirmed, I will not agree with every vote that she casts as a Justice. That alone, however, is not disqualifying,” Collins said. She added, “In my view, the role the Constitution clearly assigns to the Senate is to examine the experience, qualifications, and integrity of the nominee. It is not to assess whether a nominee reflects the ideology of an individual Senator or would rule exactly as an individual Senator would want.”

That is odd given that Collins has repeatedly said she would only vote to confirm judges who would abide by Roe v. Wade and its progeny. Previously, she disingenuously argued that Justices Brett M. Kavanaugh and Neil M. Gorsuch would do so. Regarding Kavanaugh, she insisted, “Protecting [the right to an abortion] is important to me. His views on honoring precedent would preclude attempts to do by stealth that which one has committed not to do overtly.” She’s already been proved wrong.

So clearly on some issues, Collins very much claims to care how justices will rule, even if she managed to delude herself and voters into believing right-wing nominees picked from a list preapproved by the Federalist Society wouldn’t overrule Roe.

Despite her own preexisting requirement, Collins now insists, “No matter where you fall on the ideological spectrum, anyone who has watched several of the last Supreme Court confirmation hearings would reach the conclusion that the process is broken,” which she says is largely due to senators’ concern about the ideology of the nominees. "The process has increasingly moved away from what I believe to be appropriate for evaluating a Supreme Court nominee,” she argues.

Let’s unpack that. Certainly, the process is broken, but not because senators ask about ideology.

For starters, the process broke down when now-Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) prevented then-President Barack Obama from exercising his power to appoint a justice, refusing to even consider his nominee, Merrick Garland, for eight months. Neither Collins nor her colleagues prevented that abuse of power. McConnell then revealed his utter hypocrisy by jamming through Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation even after early voting was underway in the 2020 election.

Moreover, Collins is simply wrong that ideology has no place in hearings. Senators can legitimately ding a nominee who is out of step with mainstream judicial thought. That happened to Robert H. Bork, the Reagan nominee whom even six Republicans agreed was too extreme for the court. If a nominee says “I don’t believe in precedent” or “the 14th Amendment doesn’t apply to the states,” senators have every reason not to confirm him or her.

Ideology wasn’t the problem with the Jackson hearing. Rather, the debacle occurred because 2024 GOP presidential hopefuls vied to be her most obnoxious interrogator. They asked about issues plainly unrelated to judging, such as her views on a children’s book about race. They dishonestly and persistently badgered Jackson about her sentencing in child pornography cases, despite their support for Republican-nominated judges who gave even more lenient sentences. Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) went so far as to argue she did not think child pornography was a “bad thing.” Those inquiries, coupled with constant interruptions, turned the hearings into a circus.

In other words, the problem with confirmation hearings is today’s Republican Party, which operates in a fact-free zone, plays to QAnon conspiracy theorists and observes one set of rules when a Republican is in power and another when a Democrat is in the Oval Office.

Separately, if one is truly concerned with the integrity and credibility of the court, they cannot ignore the conduct of right-wing judges, who have shredded precedent, twisted statutory language and used the shadow docket all in the service of MAGA ideological goals.

If Collins really wants to repair damage to the court, she might consider the following: Demand that Justice Clarence Thomas explain his refusal to recuse himself in Jan. 6-related cases and promise to do so in the future; help pass legislation requiring justices to abide by the same code of ethics lower court judges must follow; and bar individual stock ownership by all federal judges.

Moreover, Collins can help depoliticize the court by moving to eliminate lifetime tenure for Supreme Court justices, which would reduce incentives for senators to engage in cutthroat politics over court appointments. An 18-year term, for example, would limit the damage any one justice can do (ethically or jurisprudentially). It might even instill greater respect for precedent, as justices would understand that their wild deviations from past cases might vanish with new court personnel.