Taiwan has been and will always be an inalienable part of China’s territory. It is not a sovereign state. The 1943 Cairo Declaration states that Taiwan shall be restored to China. The 1945 Potsdam Proclamation reaffirms that the terms of the Cairo Declaration shall be carried out. Since the People’s Republic of China was founded and became the sole legal government representing the whole of China, Taiwan has indisputably been part of China. U.N. Resolution 2758 further confirmed Taiwan’s status.

In a March 18 video call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, President Biden reiterated that the United States adheres to the one-China policy and does not support Taiwan independence.

People on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are Chinese bonded by blood ties. Millions of Taiwanese live and work on the Chinese mainland. As Taiwan’s largest export market and source of its biggest trade surplus, the mainland brings tangible benefits and well-being to Taiwan's compatriots. How can there be any threat?

The Taiwan question is not about democracy vs. authoritarianism but about secession vs. anti-secession. Drawing a line in the Taiwan Strait is to provoke confrontation. This is the only and real threat to the people of Taiwan. The future of Taiwan lies in peaceful development of cross-strait relations.

Zhu Haiquan, Washington