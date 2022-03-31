We need collaboration with the community of descendants of those enslaved by our presidents to uncover this part of our history, and we need trust. That can’t happen with these kinds of unilateral regressions from what appeared to be earnest commitments made not so long ago. All of the professionals quoted in the article see the path clearly, and that path must be resumed with the Montpelier Descendants Committee. These professionals all seem committed to an honest and thorough rendering of the history at Montpelier. Despite his superficial rhetoric, Mr. Hickok is clearly the outlier. It seems as if it is his time to become part of history.

David Fisher, Bethesda

The writer is a presidential historian and author of a series of presidential biographies.

A snapshot is rarely an accurate view of the circumstances being observed. The situation at Montpelier concerning the Montpelier Descendants Committee (MDC) and the Montpelier Foundation Board of Directors is an example of such a “snapshot.”

I am the great-great-granddaughter of Paul Jennings, who was born enslaved at Montpelier and died a free man in D.C. His 1865 “A Colored Man’s Reminiscences of James Madison” is considered a singular document in the history of enslavement in the early American republic. In November, I was elected as the second member of the Jennings family to sit on the Montpelier Foundation Board. Jennings’s mother and extended family lie buried there in the cemetery for the enslaved.

The Montpelier Foundation Board of Directors did not reverse course on what was described as a historic path toward ensuring that 50 percent of its board would be descendants of Montpelier’s enslaved. The board declared it no longer recognized the MDC as the “sole representative” of the Montpelier enslaved descendant community. I voted for this because members of my family were not represented by the MDC.

The MDC has an ideological agenda that runs counter to our intended involvement with Montpelier. The Jennings family supports the Montpelier Foundation and its mission as a historic entity dedicated to preservation and research. We support its efforts to tell the whole of Montpelier’s history, good and bad, free and enslaved, including the stories of our ancestors who toiled and are buried there.