I was impressed at the party’s honesty about the realities of the Israeli parliamentary system. Shas’s leaders understood they were too unpopular to have a shot at winning power; at best, they could aspire to be members of a right-wing coalition government headed by Netanyahu. So they advertised that fact openly.

A less humble approach was taken in the last Canadian election by Jagmeet Singh’s New Democratic Party, the party theoretically to the left of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals. Though the NDP also had no realistic path to victory — the NDP has never come close to winning any national election — Singh’s campaign nevertheless chose to frame him as a plausible candidate for prime minister capable of unseating Trudeau.

“How about a prime minister who’s actually fighting for you?” said one NDP ad.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“You’ve got a choice this election,” said another. “You can choose Justin Trudeau who has increased fossil fuel subsidies. Or you can choose New Democrats, who will end fossil fuel subsidies once and for all.”

An Election Day tweet offered blunter framing: “Do you want Justin Trudeau, who’s all talk but breaks his promises to Canadians? Or do you want a leader who’s ready to fight to make your life better? Choose Jagmeet Singh and the NDP.”

The NDP has always run highly leader-centric campaigns, with the party’s emphasis on Singh’s supposed charismatic personality a continuation of a trend honed under former leader Jack Layton. (“It’s time for you to choose a prime minister who will help your family get ahead and put political games aside,” he grandly said of himself in 2011).

Story continues below advertisement

It’s one of the most breathtakingly dishonest traditions in Canadian politics, given it is equally established practice for the NDP, post-election, to conspire to keep Liberal leaders — the ones they just finished running to a minority — in power.

Advertisement

After the Liberal Party lost its parliamentary majority in 2004, according to his ex-campaign director, Layton was eager to suggest to former Liberal prime minister Paul Martin that “some sort of arrangement be negotiated between the NDP and the Liberals.” Martin lost power to Stephen Harper’s Conservatives in 2006, and, in 2008, Layton appeared onstage endorsing a coalition scheme to make Stephane Dion, Martin’s successor as Liberal head, prime minister (the plan failed).

And now, Singh has formally endorsed extending Trudeau’s term to 2025 via a parliamentary deal struck last week.

The NDP fancies itself the embodiment of Canada’s authentic left, the party too good to fall for Trudeau’s cringe-normie-basic-bro liberalism, with the pinup calendars and the rest. In the last election, Singh constantly accused Trudeau of being an empty suit. He repeated this pitch in his high-profile interactions with ambassadors of the American hard left, such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y. ) , whose own bases were receptive to ideological attacks against a figure as drearily bourgeois and kitschy as Trudeau.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Today, that grotesque cypher of middle-class centrism — a man NDP propaganda has relentlessly portrayed as a phony who is soft on Indigenous genocide and racism and is a tool of Big Oil — is the leader Singh’s party has endorsed to steer the ship of state for the next three years.

A strain of NDP folklore rationalizes this. NDP mythology holds that virtually every progressive achievement in Canada over the last century or so has been the product of the party’s behind-the-scenes pressure on Liberal prime ministers. For 50 years, NDP members have been trying to take credit for Canadian Medicare, which was supposedly created on the insistence of former NDP boss Tommy Douglas during the fragile 1963-1968 administration of Liberal prime minister Lester Pearson. (Historians dispute whether this actually happened.)

Even at the time, voters didn’t buy the argument. In the 1968 election, the NDP’s reward for allegedly pushing the Liberals leftward was a gain of one measly seat (Douglas himself lost reelection). When the party next held the “balance of power” from 1972 to 1974, a period in which Liberal-NDP collaboration is more persuasively documented, the NDP lost 15 seats.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

This feels like Singh’s destiny. Many Canadians have only a loose grasp of ideological labels, so it can’t be taken for granted that voters intuitively appreciate the Liberals and the NDP are both parties of “the left” and supposed natural allies. Many will simply know the NDP as a party with populist pretensions that ran hard against Trudeau’s Liberals and has now betrayed its anti-elitist bona fides in exchange for what my colleague David Moscrop calls “a handful of promises.”